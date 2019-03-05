The promo features some very explicit clues that Cassie is Colton's main focus. And this time, they may not be misdirection. It's hard to misread things like the shots of his two remaining women, Tayshia and Hannah G., crying as if they'd just been eliminated (perhaps because Colton was going after his one true love?). Hannah G. was even seen packing a suitcase in the promo. The preview also shows Colton knocking on someone's door, and a heartfelt embrace in which the blonde contestant's face is painstakingly obscured, so it certainly looks like ventures somewhere to give someone a very important brace (perhaps Cassie, in her hometown?). Colton also says that he might get his heart broken, and considering he already had it shattered, it kinda seems like Cassie might be involved with this second potential break. After all, Colton was ready to end up with Cassie, and he told her as much during her exit.