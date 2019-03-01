On Thursday evening, after many months of hints and speculation, Solange announced that her newest album, When I Get Home, would drop at midnight, which is a Beyoncé-level surprise. Solange's 2016 album, A Seat At The Table, shot her into popularity and critical acclaim rivaling that of her sibling, and her latest release is a soulful meditation consisting of thirteen songs, five interludes, and one intermission.
Here's the track list for the album:
1. Things I Imagined
2. S McGregor (interlude)
3. Down With The Clique
4. Way To The Show
5. Can I Hold The Mic (interlude)
6. Stay Flo
7. Dreams
8. Nothing Without Intention (interlude)
9. Almeda
10. Time (is)
11. My Skin My Logo
12. We Deal With The Freak’n (intermission)
13. Jerrod
14. Binz
15. Beltway
16. Exit Scott (interlude)
17. Sound Of Rain
18. Not Screwed! (interlude)
19. I’m A Witness
Prior to this week, Solange's social media accounts had been dormant for months. She returned to both Twitter and Instagram to reveal photos, video snippets, album art and more to tout the long-awaited LP. "Y’all! I’m filled w so much joy right now!!! Wow!" she tweeted shortly after the album's drop. "I can’t thank y’all enough for this moment and for all the feelings i feel in my body! I’m bringing home w me everywhere I go yalll and I ain’t running from shit no more. Your love lifts me up so high. Thank you"
Y’all! I’m filled w so much joy right now!!! Wow! I can’t thank y’all enough for this moment and for all the feelings i feel in my body!— solange knowles (@solangeknowles) March 1, 2019
I’m bringing home w me everywhere I go yalll and I ain’t running from shit no more. Your love lifts me up so high. Thank you!
This new music means we could get another sister moment sometime soon, not unlike when Solange and Bey performed together at Coachella in 2018. On her new BlackPlanet profile, Solange has listed a handful of upcoming tour dates, which currently consist of stops at international festivals like Orange Warsaw Festival in Poland and Parklife in the U.K. However, Americans need not despair, because she's also performing at Bonnaroo in June.
When I Get Home is out now.
