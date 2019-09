The wild and addictive first season of The Umbrella Academy featured more shocking left turns and jaw-dropping moments than any season of a show ever should. Even fans who had read Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba’s comics upon which the show is based had no idea what to expect, as the series deviated in so many ways. In fact, one of the most infamous villains from the comics turned out to be someone extremely different and surprising. Instead of watching The Conductor, the terrifying leader of the Orchestra Verdammten, drive Vanya (Ellen Page) mad enough to become the White Violin, viewers saw the very human and flawed Leonard Peabody aka Harold Jenkins (John Magaro) befriend her, make her fall in love with him and then force her to discover her latent powers by using her father’s secret experiment notebook. Harold’s entire arc was a surprising one full of deceit and a sad desperation new to both fans of the comic books and new Umbrella Academy fans, but the actor himself should be very familiar to fans of Netflix series.