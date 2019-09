And looking to the source material doesn’t really provide concrete answers either, but it does suggest that Blige’s time on the series has come to an end. In the comics, Cha-Cha does die, but in a much different way. When she and Hazel kidnap Klaus (like they did in the first season of the show) Klaus possesses Cha-Cha with his powers, resulting in her killing Hazel and then herself. But this tragic end from the comics doesn’t automatically mean she’s fated to stay dead on the show, as the first season of Netflix’s addictively weird and wild superhero show deviated a lot from the books upon which it was based. Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba’s comics were quite different f rom what viewers saw on-screen, so while we can look to the graphic novels for inspiration and speculation on Cha-Cha’s fate and potential Season 2 clues, a lot has been left up in the air.