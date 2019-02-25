The much-anticipated hometowns episode of The Bachelor is upon us and Colton is visiting the parents and family of the last remaining four women vying for his heart. Of those four, Hannah Godwin, or Hannah G, might have had the smoothest ride to this moment out of them all. One of the bigger moments for Hannah G. happened on her most recent one-on-one date with Colton in Vietnam (yes, that's the one where they couldn’t keep their hands off each other), when Hannah finally opened up to Colton with a heavy story about her parents’ divorce. Luckily, as she heads into hometowns, it looks like Hannah G's parents seem to have a united front on The Bachelor. While the two appear on screen together in the promo for the Hometowns episode though, Hannah shared quite a bit about less happy times.
In Vietnam, Hannah expressed that “opening up” to others is not her “jam,” because she wants to put on a strong front, and has done just that in past relationships. She decided to change that because she thinks Colton is different, and to prove she means it, she told a story that vividly stands out to her about her parents splitting up. Despite not remembering much because she “shut it off,” she does share that she remembers when her mom drove a car through her dad’s beloved front yard when she was in the process of moving out, and that her father's face tore her up because it epitomized the moment that their family was over as young Hannah knew it. And while it sounded dramatic when told over an elaborate table set-up on an ABC reality show, it might not be the image of the family that actually rings the most true now.
At Hometowns, her two parents both look like they’ve come a long way since that intense moment on her dad’s lawn — they can be seen sharing a seat on the couch in the episode promo. It makes sense, even though Hannah was clearly hurt by the lawn moment; it’s presumably been years since the tensions were that high. Hannah’s an adult now, and it looks like a lot more of her family came out to greet her and Colton as well. Her mom and dad appear to have come together on national television to jointly judge whether Colton is a suitable match for their daughter; the official ABC synopsis points to Hannah trying to turn Colton into a “true Southern gentleman” and the fact that her parents needing some convincing about whether he is “sincere” or not. No family drama is being teased anywhere — and we know The Bachelor loves to tease family drama.
Though she doesn't plaster her parents all over her social media, it's clear that Hannah is close to parents and that approval is a make-it-or-break-it scenario for the Birmingham, AL native (we only need that quick flash of her speaking to her mom during Colton's visit to know that!). When she does post about her parents, she's affectionate, like one photo of Hannah and her dad with the caption, “buddies since day one!” and another with her mom as her forever "wedding date." She also posted a sweet throwback photo on her mom's birthday and this sweet pic of her tailgating with her pops:
Even though Hannah G has said that she’s falling in love with Colton, things seem like they’ll get a little tense before the end of the season. In the promo for hometowns, her mom says, “So I’m freaking out here. I’m freaking out just a little bit.” It’s not sure what that comment is about, but if, for some reason, her parents sense something is off with her and Colton, they’ll definitely let her know. And the plot thickens in longer promo for what’s left of this season; in it Colton says, “I don’t deserve to be anybody’s backup plan,” to a sobbing Hannah. You can tell it’s Hannah G. by her hair, nails, and what she’s wearing, which can all be seen later in the promo, right after Colton’s infamous fence jump.
So despite staying out of the drama this season and being pretty lowkey, Hannah G. has a bit of a ways to go. But certainly seeing her family and being back in Alabama this week is sure to ease her a bit too.
