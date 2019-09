In Vietnam, Hannah expressed that “opening up” to others is not her “jam,” because she wants to put on a strong front, and has done just that in past relationships. She decided to change that because she thinks Colton is different, and to prove she means it, she told a story that vividly stands out to her about her parents splitting up . Despite not remembering much because she “shut it off,” she does share that she remembers when her mom drove a car through her dad’s beloved front yard when she was in the process of moving out, and that her father's face tore her up because it epitomized the moment that their family was over as young Hannah knew it. And while it sounded dramatic when told over an elaborate table set-up on an ABC reality show, it might not be the image of the family that actually rings the most true now.