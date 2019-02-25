At Hometowns, her two parents both look like they’ve come a long way since that intense moment on her dad’s lawn — they can be seen sharing a seat on the couch in the episode promo. It makes sense, even though Hannah was clearly hurt by the lawn moment; it’s presumably been years since the tensions were that high. Hannah’s an adult now, and it looks like a lot more of her family came out to greet her and Colton as well. Her mom and dad appear to have come together on national television to jointly judge whether Colton is a suitable match for their daughter; the official ABC synopsis points to Hannah trying to turn Colton into a “true Southern gentleman” and the fact that her parents needing some convincing about whether he is “sincere” or not. No family drama is being teased anywhere — and we know The Bachelor loves to tease family drama.