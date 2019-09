21 Savage Says He Was Targeted By ICE In First Interview

In his first interview after his sudden arrest by immigration authorities , rapper 21 Savage (née Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph) said that the arrest was "definitely targeted." Abraham-Joseph was riding in a car in Atlanta on Sunday, February 3 — hours before the Super Bowl — when authorities pulled the car over and arrested him . Though he was an Atlanta, Georgia fixture, the rapper lived in the U.K. until he was 7. His visa reportedly expired in 2006, though, leaving him at the mercy of ICE. When he was arrested, Abraham-Joseph revealed, he wasn't even told why he was being arrested or that he was being arrested at all.