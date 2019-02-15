Some of Nova’s versions are more ruthless and evil than others, and because Alita: Battle Angel never reveals which Nova Norton is playing, there’s no way to tell what he actually has planned for her. All we know is that he was doing everything he could to make sure she didn’t ascend to Zalem. What would happen if she finally met him face-to-face? Would she get revenge on him for what he did to Hugo? Would he be able to fill in the blanks of her past as a cyborg warrior from Mars? Would he be hiding the same secret he knew in the comics (the truth of everyone’s brain bio-chips)?