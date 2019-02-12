Alita, played by Rosa Salazar in Alita: Battle Angel, is not quite human. That much is obvious from her Disney princess-proportioned eyes, and her skin that hums with robotic activity. As Alita learns early in the movie, she's actually a cyborg engineered to be a weapon of unprecedented proportions.
Alita — who has the emotions of a person but the capabilities of something far more than human — is set apart from the rest of the movie's characters. Fittingly, she's rendered in CGI in Alita: Battle Angel, whereas the other characters appear to be human. Salazar is joined by a cast of A-listers and up-and-comers, none of whom get the full CGI treatment. Frankly, that's a bummer: We would've loved to have seen an uncanny valley Christoph Waltz.