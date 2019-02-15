Vector’s scam in the movie (promising Hugo a ticket to the sky city of Zalem for a million credits) was also how he got Hugo to commit crimes against cyborgs in the manga series. But the lie went even further in the books, as Vector made Hugo promise to pull in 10 times that amount to achieve his dream. Hugo and his friends would paralyze cyborgs, stealing their spinal columns to sell on the black market, in hopes of earning enough to get to a sky city. When Hugo met Alita, she instantly became interested in him romantically. But he was so obsessed with getting to a sky city that he was oblivious to her interest. The romance was extremely unrequited for Alita, and she even went on a bounty-hunting spree to try to help Hugo earn his 10 million chips. But it was all for nothing.