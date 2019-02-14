Adam Devine has played many different characters since his breakout roles in Workaholics as Adam DeMamp and in Pitch Perfect as Bumper. He's gone on to co-star in movies with Zac Efron, Anne Hathaway, and Alexandra Daddario. But one co-star struck his heart: After they worked together, actress Chloe Bridges became Adam Devine's girlfriend.
It started all the way back in 2015, when Devine and Bridges met on the set of The Final Girls, according to Us Weekly. The movie stars American Horror Story’s Taissa Farmiga as a young woman who, along with her group of friends, gets pulled into a horror movie that her mom starred in back in the '80s. It’s meta and pokes fun at horror movies, most notably the inherently sexist trope that girls who have sex die and the “final girl” who defeats the bad guy is a virgin. DeVine played Kurt, a douchey, sex-obsessed guy in the old horror movie they fall into while Bridges played Paula, the original “final girl” of the movie, a leather jacket-clad heroine with a nice car. Doesn't exactly sound like a match made in heaven, but apparently, it worked.
Despite their characters not really interacting in the film, they obviously hit it off, and as soon as November 2014, they attended the Pretty Little Liars season 5 wrap party together (Bridges played Sydney Driscoll on the Freeform series); they were spotted hanging out at Disneyland, and in canoodling in photobooths. The rest, as they say, is history, and Devine and Bridges seem to be going strong. In fact, in a Feb. 11 interview with Entertainment Tonight: Canada, DeVine confirmed his Valentine’s Day plans: “I think my girlfriend’s gonna come up and we’re gonna try go to dinner somewhere. I’m gonna be really cute. Cuteness level 10, I think.”
Just this past December, DeVine also planned a day out in Disneyland for Bridges’ birthday. She posted the following photographs from that day, and even mentioned that his Isn't It Romantic co-star and friend Rebel Wilson helped with some of the dinner reservations that night.
View this post on Instagram
It was a great birthday. Thank you for all the messages and to @andybovine for setting up this Disneyland day and @chelsofield @iwishiwaspizza for coming and @rebelwilson for helping us with the dinner reservation and our great guide Amy for riding all the roller coasters with us twice
With Isn’t It Romantic out, there’s no doubt more people will become fans of DeVine, who gets romanced by Priyanka Chopra in the trailers. And when they inevitably fall in love with his rom-com character, his and Bridges’ Instagrams about each other are the epitome of #RelationshipGoals. Enjoy the Valentine’s Day scroll, everyone.
