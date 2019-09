It started all the way back in 2015, when Devine and Bridges met on the set of The Final Girls , according to Us Weekly. The movie stars American Horror Story’s Taissa Farmiga as a young woman who, along with her group of friends, gets pulled into a horror movie that her mom starred in back in the '80s. It’s meta and pokes fun at horror movies, most notably the inherently sexist trope that girls who have sex die and the “final girl” who defeats the bad guy is a virgin. DeVine played Kurt, a douchey, sex-obsessed guy in the old horror movie they fall into while Bridges played Paula, the original “final girl” of the movie, a leather jacket-clad heroine with a nice car. Doesn't exactly sound like a match made in heaven, but apparently, it worked.