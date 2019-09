"I was intrigued by the technical challenge of a photo-real human character done in CG," Cameron told Den of Geek . "So with the exception of the size of her eyes and her ability to leap further, move faster, things like that, and to be dismembered and still functioning — those are the CG parts of her. But we had to make her photo-real. We had to make her sort of flesh and blood." As for the effectiveness of said CG, well, the reviews are mixed. One complaint is that the character was created in the male gaze , with the result being bigger breasts, too-small waist, and overt sexualization. Leading actress Salazar, however, disagrees and told Playboy she thinks Alita's bodily transformation was appropriate given that she goes from teenager to adult.