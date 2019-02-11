Katelyn Ohashi Is Back At It Again With Her Gymnastics Floor Routine

Katelyn Ohashi, queen of the gymnastics floor routine, scored another perfect 10 at a gymnastics competition in Seattle, which just happens to be her hometown. A record number of people, 7,228 to be exact, came out in a snowstorm to catch a glimpse of Ohashi's iconic floor routine, the Daily Bruin reports.
Ohashi's perfect routine includes a split leg double layout, which is an incredibly challenging element that ESPN2 announcers called "not only hard, but just fun." Indeed, Ohashi's program is both impressive from a technical perspective, and also peppered with fierce, crowd-pleasing dance moves, like a moonwalk.
"I was glad I put on a show for my home crowd and really glad that I clapped on beat," Ohashi told the Daily Bruin. Although Ohashi is an incredible dancer, she has notoriously had difficulty clapping on the beat during her floor routine. This time, she nailed it, and her teammates' support was palpable. Standing on the sidelines, they danced in time with her routine, mimicking some of her signature moves. "She knows how to have fun with her team," UCLA Gymnastics coach, Valorie Kondos Field, told the Los Angeles Times. "She knows how to pump her teammates up, she knows exactly what she needs to feel comfortable on the equipment.”
In front of a record crowd of 7,228 in her hometown of Seattle, @katelyn_ohashi scored her fifth career perfect 10 on floor. pic.twitter.com/CKZmIpQh3U— UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) February 11, 2019
Despite Ohashi's viral fame and success so far, she told the Daily Bruin that she wasn’t expecting much from the score. "I don’t have control over that," she said. "I just wanted to do good in front of [my] whole family because they don’t get to see me live very often, so I knew I had to give them a little performance." Ohashi is currently ranked number one in the country for floor, but remains humble.
Ohashi wasn't the only UCLA Bruin to pull off a perfect score yesterday; her teammate Kyla Ross also got a perfect 10 on the vault. "It’s so encouraging to see them become mature athletes, and to understand that there’s not an athlete that’s had a perfect game or a perfect meet," Kondos Field told the Los Angeles Times. "That growth is what excites me most."
