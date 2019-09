This Is What A $100,000 Tiny Home Looks Like

According to a 2015 survey by The Tiny Life , the average cost to build a tiny home is $23,000 — but according to the ever-frugal internet, it can be done for as little as $10,000 . Which is why Allswell's new, ultra-luxe tiny home — which costs $100,000 — is so remarkable. The 238-square-foot, four-room house was designed by premiere tiny home manufacturers Modern Tiny Living, and features amenities like a garage door-style window that allows for a convertible open-air bedroom, a relatively spacious and modern kitchen rendered in royal blue, and even a shower with Notorious B.I.G lyrics somewhat inexplicably written on the tile backsplash. Oh, and get this: It even has a marble vanity area for those of us whose beauty routines necessitate a little more than the standard sink. I. Feel. Seen.