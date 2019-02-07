This Is What A $100,000 Tiny Home Looks Like

According to a 2015 survey by The Tiny Life, the average cost to build a tiny home is $23,000 — but according to the ever-frugal internet, it can be done for as little as $10,000. Which is why Allswell's new, ultra-luxe tiny home — which costs $100,000 — is so remarkable. The 238-square-foot, four-room house was designed by premiere tiny home manufacturers Modern Tiny Living, and features amenities like a garage door-style window that allows for a convertible open-air bedroom, a relatively spacious and modern kitchen rendered in royal blue, and even a shower with Notorious B.I.G lyrics somewhat inexplicably written on the tile backsplash. Oh, and get this: It even has a marble vanity area for those of us whose beauty routines necessitate a little more than the standard sink. I. Feel. Seen.
This premiere tiny home is on the move, should you want to see it IRL without spending six figures. Beginning today, it's on display in New York's Union Square, before making pitstops in cities including Washington, DC, Nashville, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Portland. (You can see the full list of stops and exact dates here.) Visitors to the home will receive a discount code to shop the items inside.
Does this fancy tiny home crafted with the modern woman in mind — note the copious shoe storage compartments, for example — mean those of us with reservations about lack of creature comforts can now seriously consider adopting the tiny home lifestyle? Well, for now, only if we can rustle up $100,000. And we'd need to get a really, really good insurance plan.