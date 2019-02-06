Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Just Rocked The House Again — This Time At Netflix

Not that it's a competition for who loves congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez the most, but if it were, Netflix may have just won. A documentary about the 29-year-old politician, whose recent win in New York's 14th congressional district catalyzed a new wave of progressive politics, sold to Netflix for $10 million after its premiere at Sundance, according to Deadline.
Knock Down the House not only provides the first in-depth look at Ocasio-Cortez's campaign (other than what she's shown us on her Instagram Stories), it also showcases the campaigns of three other candidates: Amy Vilela from Las Vegas, Cori Bush from St. Louis, and Paula Jean Swearengin from West Virginia. AOC herself skyped in for the premiere.
Advertisement
Knock Down the House was so impressive it ended up winning Sundance's Festival Favorite Award, which might be why, according to Deadline, Netflix's purchase marks the biggest documentary sale ever made at a film festival.
Netflix wasn't alone. Deadline reports that NEON, Focus, Hulu and Amazon were also vying for the feature, but the documentary fittingly went to a service just as millennial as its core subject. It's unknown when Knock Down the House will be available on the platform, but let's pull an AOC and all meet on Instagram Live when it does.
Advertisement