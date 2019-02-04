The vampire fad is not over! What We Do in the Shadows will keep the trend going well into 2019 after its premiere. FX revealed Monday that the show, which is an adaptation of the 2014 comedy of the same name, would get a March 27 premiere date. In addition, FX debuted the first full trailer, revealing the full extent of the new series.
What We Do in the Shadows follows a group of vampires who live together on Staten Island in the present day, battling everyday concerns like groceries, household chores, and obtaining the blood of virgins. The show stars Kayvan Novak as the leader Nandor the Relentless. His roommates are Lazlo (Matt Berry) and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) — plus, there's Nandor's familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), who isn't a vampire, but would really like to be. What We Do in the Shadows also stars Lady Bird star Beanie Feldstein, who will play Jenna, a friend of Nadja's who "ravenously craves the flesh of the living."
The show hails from Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, the same two who were behind the 2014 film (and 2005 short) from which the show is adapted. The original film was set in New Zealand and featured three vampires played by Clement (pictured above), Waititi, and Jonny Brugh. A separate storyline featured New Zealand comedian Rhys Darby as a swearing-averse werewolf. ("Werewolves, not swearwolves!") The trailer below indicates that the show may carry on Darby's character's legacy with a werewolf storyline.
What We Do in the Shadows joins an impressive array of 2019 TV from FX. FX will also debut Fosse/Verdon, a fictional show about Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon, and Y, an adaptation of a comic book about the last man on earth.
Watch the full trailer for What We Do in the Shadows, below.
