Sure, you can sing — but can you make people laugh? That's the question NBC is hoping to answer with their new American Idol-style show, Bring The Funny. According to Variety, the network has tapped comedian Amanda Seales, who stars on Insecure and just released her special I Be Knowin' on HBO, to host the series, with Verified Funny People Chrissy Teigen, Kenan Thompson, and Jeff Foxworthy serving as judges.
The show, which is in partnership with Just For Laughs and has received a ten-episode commitment, will welcome all types of comedy. Solo acts, sketch groups, musicians, and everything in between will compete for the promise of a $250,000 prize package and participation in the Bring the Funny showcase.
“Great comedians know how to make us laugh while serving as a reflection of the times, and we are excited to embrace and support the myriad of ways funny people bring us levity and humor today,” president of the alternative and reality group for NBC Entertainment, Meredith Ahr, said in a statement, according to the outlet. “Kenan, Chrissy, Jeff and Amanda are not only hilarious, but are pioneers in their respective arenas and understand what it takes to have longevity and breadth in this industry. They, along with our partners at Just for Laughs, will be an insightful resource for the talent that takes our stage.”
