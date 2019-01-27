Story from TV Shows

What's Going On With The SAG Red Carpet This Year?

Morgan Baila
There are two things everyone loves about award shows: Seeing our favorite celebrities interact with each other, and checking them all out on the red carpet. Unfortunately, we won't be getting the latter this year.
Yes, if you're wondering where to watch the official red carpet for the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards, we have some bad news: There isn't one this year. In the past, coverage of celebrities' arrivals has been shown live on TBS and E!, but this year, fans will have to be more creative in finding any pre-show coverage before the main affair kicks off at 8 p.m. EST on TNT and TBS. Instead, People is leading some coverage with via a livestream. It will stream on various sites (PEOPLE.com, EW.com , tntdrama.com/sag-awards, sagawards.org) as well as PEOPLE TV, for those who have it.
Advertisement
Many are upset that the traditional red carpet coverage isn't only TV this year.
Advertisement
Related Stories
The Cutest Couples At The SAG Awards
Everything SAG Awards Fans Need For The Big Night
Meet: The 2019 SAG Award Nominations

More from TV

R29 Original Series