What's Going On With The SAG Red Carpet This Year?

There are two things everyone loves about award shows: Seeing our favorite celebrities interact with each other, and checking them all out on the red carpet. Unfortunately, we won't be getting the latter this year.
Yes, if you're wondering where to watch the official red carpet for the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards, we have some bad news: There isn't one this year. In the past, coverage of celebrities' arrivals has been shown live on TBS and E!, but this year, fans will have to be more creative in finding any pre-show coverage before the main affair kicks off at 8 p.m. EST on TNT and TBS. Instead, People is leading some coverage with via a livestream. It will stream on various sites (PEOPLE.com, EW.com , tntdrama.com/sag-awards, sagawards.org) as well as PEOPLE TV, for those who have it.
Many are upset that the traditional red carpet coverage isn't only TV this year.
Annoying that there’s no sag award red carpet coverage on tv— Academy Award Nominee Doh Kyungsoo (@keanudae) January 27, 2019
they’re not showing the sag red carpet on tv i deserve rights!!!— paddington's aunt lusi (@ilovelusi) January 27, 2019
