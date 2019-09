Everything You Need To Know About Watching The 2019 SAG Awards

Whether you're tuning in specifically to see whether or not A Star Is Born takes home a trophy or you're all in on the Sharper Objects showdown between Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson, you're probably going to need to know a few details, like how long the SAG awards are and what time they start. Just a thought. This year marks the 25th year the SAG Awards have taken place, and it’s going to be a pretty special one. Not just because of that anniversary, which might warrant something special, but also because the movies, shows, and actors nominated produced some really great work this year, and choosing a winner is going to be a tough job. Those that vote on who wins each category are members of SAG-AFTRA , which stands for Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, consists of all sorts of media and entertainment professionals like actors, recording artists, and journalists, among others. But the voting body isn't the only thing that makes it a bit different than say, the Oscars. Here's what you need to know.