Everything You Need To Know About Watching The 2019 SAG Awards

Whether you're tuning in specifically to see whether or not A Star Is Born takes home a trophy or you're all in on the Sharper Objects showdown between Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson, you're probably going to need to know a few details, like how long the SAG awards are and what time they start. Just a thought. This year marks the 25th year the SAG Awards have taken place, and it’s going to be a pretty special one. Not just because of that anniversary, which might warrant something special, but also because the movies, shows, and actors nominated produced some really great work this year, and choosing a winner is going to be a tough job. Those that vote on who wins each category are members of SAG-AFTRA, which stands for Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, consists of all sorts of media and entertainment professionals like actors, recording artists, and journalists, among others. But the voting body isn't the only thing that makes it a bit different than say, the Oscars. Here's what you need to know.
Advertisement
When Does The Show Start & When Should It End?
According to TV Guide’s TV listings, the SAG Awards starts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and have a two-hour block set aside for them, meaning it goes until 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. If you miss the beginning, or the whole thing, no need to worry because it also looks like it’ll re-air at 11:18 p.m. ET/8:18 p.m. PT.
What Channel Is It On?
If you have cable, you can watch it on TNT and TBS, and you can also watch it on their websites if you’re a subscriber, or on their apps if you’re on a phone or tablet. There are also many international broadcasts, if you’re outside the US.
How Are The SAGs Different From The Oscars?
It’s been called “the actors’ party,” as Kathy Connell, executive producer for the show, pointed out. It’s the only awards show that only nominates and celebrates actors, and in an interview with The Washington Post, Connell said the show was special to those actors because they're essentially receiving awards from their peers. “It’s very meaningful because to become a union member is one milestone and then to be nominated and awarded by your peers is another major milestone I think for actors,” Connell said. “It’s very personal. The room has fun. Our show is different because the room has fun. We consider it the actors’ party at the actors’ house.”
Which Celebs Will Be There?
Advertisement
Obviously the star-studded casts of films like Black Panther, A Star Is Born, and Crazy Rich Asians and beloved series like Sharp Objects, GLOW, and This Is Us will be palling around at their tables in the audiences. But, besides the nominees (the gang's all here), there will also be SAG Ambassadors, Yara Shahidi and Harry Shum Jr. who'll host the live stream of the red carpet before the awards show itself.
Who's Hosting?
The star of the show is Megan Mullally from Will & Grace. She told the Hollywood Reporter that she’ll try not to be “snarky” and that she’s really only there because she really loves actors and talent. “I could have been a casting director or an agent, I am geeky that way,” she said. “Whenever I see somebody really good in a movie or TV show, I write their name down. I have a list of actors I have always kept.”
There are so many big stars sharing the room at once and so many great shows and movies nominated; if you also love actors, the SAG Awards was almost made specifically for you.
Advertisement