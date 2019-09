If you’re feeling a little unsteady from last week’s eclipse , there’s a silver lining coming our way on Tuesday. The sun will conjunct with Mercury, helping us to speak freely . Dreams have the opportunity to become a reality on the 31st when Saturn and Neptune form a sextile. We’ll be feeling invigorated by the planet of rules working in tandem with the planet of dreams. And hold onto that positivity on Friday when action planet Mars squares Pluto, the planet of rebirth. It may feel like two giant cogs twirling quickly — but they don’t quite fit together. Instead of resisting, let the energy pass and consider how you can turn your problems into solutions, but hold off on making any significant decisions.