Attention bakers, your flour current supply needs to be checked ASAP. Yesterday, General Mills announced that it is voluntarily recalling all 5-pound bags of Gold Medal unbleached flour due to the potential presence of salmonella, People reports.
According to its official recall notice, General Mills discovered the potential presence of Salmonella during a sampling of the 5-pound bags of Gold Medal unbleached flour. No illnesses linked to the product have yet been reported by consumers, but General Mills decided to issue the recall "out of an abundance of care."
Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, per the CDC. Symptoms usually subside after 4 to 7 days, and most people don't require treatment, however, salmonella poisoning can be especially harmful to young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems.
With that in mind, if you happen to have a 5-pound bag of Gold Medal unbleached flour in your kitchen, General Mills asks that you check the bag for a best used by date of April 20, 2020. If your bag bears that best by date, dispose of the product and contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103 for more information.
