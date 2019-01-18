Warning: Spoilers ahead for You.
When we last left bookstore manager/millennial psychopath Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), he had just gotten away with the murder of one-time obsession Beck (Elizabeth Lail). Joe and Beck’s twisted “romance” may have ended (and in the most troubling way possible), but You is far from over. Season 2 of You is heading to Netflix, which means that there’s ample time for Joe to collect more victims. In fact, we may already know who one of them is.
No, I’m not talking about Candace (Ambyr Childers), Joe’s ex-girlfriend who, shockingly to him, is still alive. I’m talking about a new guy that Joe will apparently meet when he moves to Los Angeles.
According to TVLine, an Angeleno that crosses Joe’s path is Calvin, “the quirky manager of a high-end grocery store” who is “desperate to suppress his insecurities.”
It’s unclear exactly what role that Calvin will play in season 2 of You. Will he be the comic relief, a la Ethan (Zach Cherry), or someone who drives Joe particularly bonkers, like Benji (Lou Taylor Pucci), who was Joe’s first victim of season 1?
Clues from Caroline Kepnes’ sequel to You, Hidden Bodies, suggests it could be the former. In Hidden Bodies, Calvin works at a used bookstore in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Franklin Village, near Joe’s apartment. There is a high-end grocery store that Joe frequents in the novel, and it’s owned by the parents of the woman who will become his new love interest and whose name, appropriately, is Love.
However, given how different the ending of the novel is from the TV show (Candace doesn’t return, for one thing), it’s possible that the show is taking some liberties with Calvin’s storyline as well. Which is to say: watch your back, Calvin. Just because you survive the book doesn’t mean you’re safe from TV Joe.
