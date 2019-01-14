The 2019 premiere of The Bachelor had an overwhelming amount of mentions of Colton Underwood’s virginity, but it also introduced us to one contestant who says she has “one-upped” him in that area: Heather Martin has never been kissed, and it’s even listed as her official occupation on the show. But there is certainly more to her than a chyron, and a look at Bachelor contestant Heather’s Instagram gives us some stronger insight.
We know from Heather’s ABC bio that she has a cat named Kitty, is a thrill-seeker, is from Southern California, and would be a food critic if she could have any job. And while her Instagram doesn’t reveal what her actual job is — hopefully, she’ll share it on the show — it does show some of what she’s up to in her everyday life.
Advertisement
It should be noted, however, that unlike most Bachelor contestants Heather doesn’t actually have a very large Instagram presence. She’s only got 34 posts on her feed (though it’s always possible that she deleted images in preparation for being on national television) and her focus doesn’t seem to be on modeling pics like so many Bachelor nation alums, either. Despite the small sample, here’s what we can glean about Heather from her Instagram:
She’s Been Looking For Love For A While
In a 2016 post, Heather wrote, “Just me and the best frizzle! Doing what we always do, sharing a laugh! The only thing that could make this day better is a handsome cowboy! I'm single and ready to mingle! And I bake a mad spinach quiche? #wifemeup.” Could Colton become her handsome cowboy? He does have a name fit for a hero straight out of the Old West, after all.
She Knows Tenley From Bachelor In Paradise
On January 12, Heather posted a photo of herself at a restaurant with Tenley Molzahn from The Bachelor Season 14, Bachelor Pad, and Bachelor in Paradise. Heather wrote in the caption, “I love my Saturday morning coffee dates with this sweet soul ? so thankful for her and her joyful spirit.” However, despite a fan’s question in the comments, Heather didn’t share whether they know each other from Bachelor Nation or if they were friends before Heather signed up for Colton’s season. Perhaps we’ll never know.
She’s Super Close With Her Best Friend
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Happy belated birthday to the best friend ever to exist! We were too busy scoping the silver fox (see picture above hahaha) yesterday that I didn't have time to post. ? You make life so fun and I am incredibly lucky to have you as my best friend for life! I hope 23 will be the best one yet.
Heather has posted about her best friend, Angie, a lot, including birthday wishes and pictures of them on beach vacations and at concerts.
She’s Got A Tight-Knit Family
In particular, she has lots of posts showing love for her sisters. Bachelor contestants love to talk about how important family is to them, so if she sticks around long enough, this will definitely come up again.
She’s Love, Love, Loves Country Music
If she didn’t love country music her best friend probably wouldn’t have driven “out to a sketchy location to meet and even sketchier man at 2am” to get tickets to Stagecoach, an annual country music festival in Southern California. Thank goodness that (very) risky move paid off!
But since Heather isn’t as forthcoming on social media as many of her fellow Bachelor Nation inductees are, fans will have to keep their eyes peeled for clues on the show itself. There’s still time for her to share details about her actual career, tell Colton she’s never been kissed, and reveal how she knows Bachelor super-alum Tenley.
Advertisement