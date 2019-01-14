Here's How To Get A Dozen Free Krispy Kreme Doughnuts This Week

Krispy Kreme has always been pretty generous when it comes to its rewards members. It's one of those chains that offers freebies to customers just for signing up for their loyalty programs. Customers that sign up have always received a free doughnut, but now the chain is doubling down on this automatic reward by offering even more. Starting today, new rewards members will be treated to a dozen free Original Glazed doughnuts.
To get the 12 freebies, you first need to sign up for Krispy Kreme's rewards program. Once you've done that, you'll need to purchase any dozen doughnuts at regular price from a Krispy Kreme store location near you. Then, the chain will throw in the other dozen for free.
This offer will be available to anyone who signs up for the program between now and January 27. Those two weeks also happens to be the same period that Krispy Kreme is stocking its brand new Chocolate Glaze Collection. That means you can sign up for the program, go try out a dozen chocolatey versions of some of your favorite Krispy Kreme doughnuts, and receive a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts completely free of charge. Looks like the doughnut chain is committed to creating some newly loyal customers.
