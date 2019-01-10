Flamin' Hot Doritos Have Arrived & Flamin' Hot Cheetos Fans Couldn't Be More Thrilled

Given that we're currently smack dab in the middle of one of the coldest months of the year, Frito-Lay couldn't have chosen a better time to announced its hottest new product. Today, the company released Flamin' Hot Nacho Doritos.
As the new Doritos' name suggests, the Nacho Cheese chips are covered in a spicy dust similar to what you'd find on Flamin' Hot Cheetos — or all over your fingers after eating a whole bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos in one sitting. Though Frito-Lay has introduced several spicy Doritos flavors over the years, this product offers a new way to enjoy both spicy and cheesy flavors at the very same time. Plus, the company is all too aware of how popular Flamin' Hot Cheetos are among consumers, so why not try to offer that same deliciousness in a new form? "Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho is a new, unique flavor that gives fans the essence of the original Doritos Nacho Cheese with a flamin' hot kick we know snackers love. We're excited to bring together two of our most popular flavors just in time to spice up the snack aisle for the new year," Leslie Vesper, senior director of marketing for Frito-Lay North America, said in a statement.
We got a chance to try the new Flamin' Hot Nacho Doritos we have to agree that creating these chips was a good move. The initial taste you get when biting into your first Flamin' Hot Nacho Doritos is cheesy. Afterwards, you'll receive a spicy kick to the back of the throat — admittedly, that sounds painful but if you like spicy foods, you'll enjoy it. The die-hard Flamin' Hot Cheetos lovers among us kept insisting that they didn't like them quite as much as Frito-Lay's original Flamin' Hot snack, but they all expressed this sentiment while continuing to stuff their faces with the Doritos, so it's safe to say the chips are pretty damn tasty. Others who aren't as into Hot Cheetos said that they actually preferred the new Doritos. "Whenever I eat Flamin' Hot Cheetos, I find myself wishing they were just regular Cheetos," one taste tester expressed, "but these Doritos stand on their own,"
According to the press release announcing Flamin' Hot Nacho Doritos, the new chips will begin being stocked by grocery stores and online retailers nationwide today. 9.75-ounce bags have a suggested retail price of $4.29 and 3.125-ounce bags' suggested retail price is $1.89. Now it's up to Flamin' Hot Cheetos fans to decide which spicy snack reigns supreme.
