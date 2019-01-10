Flamin' Hot Doritos Have Arrived & Flamin' Hot Cheetos Fans Couldn't Be More Thrilled

We got a chance to try the new Flamin' Hot Nacho Doritos we have to agree that creating these chips was a good move. The initial taste you get when biting into your first Flamin' Hot Nacho Doritos is cheesy. Afterwards, you'll receive a spicy kick to the back of the throat — admittedly, that sounds painful but if you like spicy foods, you'll enjoy it. The die-hard Flamin' Hot Cheetos lovers among us kept insisting that they didn't like them quite as much as Frito-Lay's original Flamin' Hot snack, but they all expressed this sentiment while continuing to stuff their faces with the Doritos, so it's safe to say the chips are pretty damn tasty. Others who aren't as into Hot Cheetos said that they actually preferred the new Doritos. "Whenever I eat Flamin' Hot Cheetos, I find myself wishing they were just regular Cheetos," one taste tester expressed, "but these Doritos stand on their own,"