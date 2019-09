Flamin' Hot Doritos Have Arrived & Flamin' Hot Cheetos Fans Couldn't Be More Thrilled

As the new Doritos ' name suggests, the Nacho Cheese chips are covered in a spicy dust similar to what you'd find on Flamin' Hot Cheetos — or all over your fingers after eating a whole bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos in one sitting. Though Frito-Lay has introduced several spicy Doritos flavors over the years, this product offers a new way to enjoy both spicy and cheesy flavors at the very same time. Plus, the company is all too aware of how popular Flamin' Hot Cheetos are among consumers, so why not try to offer that same deliciousness in a new form? "Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho is a new, unique flavor that gives fans the essence of the original Doritos Nacho Cheese with a flamin' hot kick we know snackers love. We're excited to bring together two of our most popular flavors just in time to spice up the snack aisle for the new year," Leslie Vesper, senior director of marketing for Frito-Lay North America, said in a statement.