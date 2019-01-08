Everything We Know About Lohan Beach House Mykonos

After the movie Mamma Mia was released in 2008, the sleepy island of Skopelos was overtaken by a swarm of American tourists. Tourists deliberately went off the beaten path and Mediterranean cruise route to seek out that little white church atop the high hill.
But Mykonos doesn't need a movie musical to turn it into a tourist destination. The Cycladic island is already synonymous with luxury beach clubs by day, wild nightclubs by night, and whitewashed buildings. Now, thanks to MTV's new show Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, Mykonos will also be famous for Lindsay Lohan. See Lohan rising out of the Grecian water like the island's new patron saint.
In the MTV show, Lohan hires a bunch of 20-something Americans — all first-time visitors to Mykonos – to work at her club. If their wide-eyed wonder inspired your next vacation, this is what you need to know before visiting Lohan Beach House Mykonos.