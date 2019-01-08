Starbucks Has Two New Almond Milk Latte Offerings That Will Save You $$$

It may be a new year, but the plant-based beverage trend hasn't gone anywhere. How do we know? Today, Starbucks released two new ways to consume its almond milk offerings at home. Starting this month Starbucks' Iced Espresso Classics Almondmilk will be at grocery stores across the country. The new ready-to-pour almond milk drinks will be available in two different flavors, Café Latte and Café Mocha.
We got a chance to try the new bottled versions of both almond milk beverages ahead of today's announcement, and both have a wonderfully thick and creamy texture. The Café Latte is nutty and has a light, almost caramelized sweetness. The Café Mocha is similar, but with the addition of chocolate, and what could be bad about that?
Both flavors of Starbucks' new Iced Espresso Classics Almondmilks come in 40-ounce bottles. For comparison, three tall lattes are equal to 36 ounces Starbucks café. Amazingly, these new 40-ounce bottles have a suggested retail price of $4.99. Again, for comparison, three tall lattes would cost around $8.85 — and almond milk lattes would cost even more — so you'd by saving quite a bit on your daily dose of caffeine by buying one of these new products.
With its new bottled Iced Espresso offerings, Starbucks is proving that almond milk is definitely not out but pricey coffee fixes might be.
