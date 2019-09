Newsom calls her most devoted fans “delvers” for their habit of delving into her long songs (one upwards of 17 minutes) and extracting meaning from each line. Granted, there’s a lot to extract. The first single from her album Divers, “Sapokanikan,” references a painting by Titian, Percy Bysshe Shelley’s sonnet “Ozymandias,” and an old mayor of New York. With lyrics like “Do you love me? / Will you remember?” The snow falls above me, “Sapokanikan” could almost sound like a song of heartbreak. Really, though, “Sapokanikan” is about the Lenape village that once stood on Manhattan — and some other heady stuff. When NPR asked Newsom for comment about the meaning of this single, she wrote, “Sapokanikan" is a ragtimey encomium to the forces of remembrance, forgetting, accretion, concealment, amendment, erasure, distortion, canonization, obsolescence, and immortality.”