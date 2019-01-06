How Long Are The Golden Globes?

The Golden Globes ceremony is often described as Hollywood's biggest party. It unites the best from both television and film and allows these high-profile stars to eat, drink, and be merry as they win awards. As a result, the live telecast is a little hard to control at times. Basically, how long the Golden Globes are depends on the actors — and whether they're willing to keep things short and sweet.
According to TV Guide, the 2019 Golden Globes telecast is slated to last three hours from 8 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET on NBC. If you also plan to watch the red carpet, that significantly extends the night. E! Has a countdown to the red carpet beginning at 4 p.m. ET, which will likely be full of predictions for the night ahead and nostalgic looks back to the previous year's fashion.
The official red carpet starts on E! at 6 p.m. and lasts until the show starts at 8 p.m. NBC also has its own red carpet broadcast starting at 7 p.m. ET. Conceivably, you could turn a three-hour event into a seven-hour one if you watch every minute of red carpet and ceremony coverage.
Of course, it's also possible the three-hour ceremony will last a little longer than expected. It is a live show after all. One of the biggest reasons that award shows run over is because the stars' speeches can sometimes get quite lengthy. It's hard to blame them for wanting their minute (or minutes) in the spotlight after winning such a prestigious award.
And even though the orchestra begins to play after the alloted speech time expires, some people just keep right on talking. Guillermo Del Toro chided the play-off music during the 2018 telecast after winning Best Director for The Shape of Water. "Lower the music," he said. "It's taken 25 years. Give me a minute. Give me a minute!"
He ended up taking two and a half minutes. That itself doesn't sound like much, but when everyone is taking that, or more, it adds up. It's no wonder the orchestra can get a little trigger happy with the play-off music.
According to The Telegraph, during the 2017 telecast, actors' speeches were often quickly hit with music encouraging them to leave the stage. Many of them also pointed out that the teleprompter was warning them to hurry up (which, by the way, just lengthened the speeches).
"Yes, wrap up, wrap up, come on, wrap up," Hugh Laurie noted during his Best Supporting Actor speech for The Night Manager.
"'Please wrap up.' Yeah, I'm on it," Claire Foy added during her Best Actress speech for The Crown.
In 2019, you can expect another common theme among speeches, because this year's trophy is 2.3 pounds heavier than last year's, according to The Hollywood Reporter. You can practically hear the "wow, this is heavier than I thought" jokes now.
But even with drunken antics, extended speeches, and 25 categories to name winners for, the Golden Globes are actually pretty good about ending around that three-hour mark. The 2017 show ended exactly when it was supposed to, and the 2018 show was only slightly longer than the allotted three hours.
Just be glad it's not 2008, when the ceremony was shortened to an hour-long press conference due to the Writers Guild strike. To fill time, NBC had to invent a special two-hour Dateline pre-show, which Variety reported was comprised of awkward fluff segments and extended, snoozy features on the nominees.
The 2019 Golden Globes telecast is hosted by the inimitable Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, so if it runs a little longer than three hours, who cares? It's bound to be one fun party to watch.
