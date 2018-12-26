Per TMZ, the Glendale Police Department in Southern California responded to word of a car crash. Upon arriving on the scene, the police reportedly found Luken's car on the curb with its airbags deployed. Luken, who was in the driver's seat, reportedly failed a field sobriety test that was administered by the police.
He was arrested and charged with a DUI before being released, states the TMZ report.
Luken portrayed McKinley High School jock on Ryan Murphy's long-running musical dramedy for four episodes in 2012. At the same time, Luken portrayed Jimmy Tolan on Justified for 23 episodes between 2012 and 2014.
Advertisement
Other TV credits include arcs on Last Resort, Star-Crossed, The Magicians, Sirens, and Underground.
Most recently, Luken appeared in Netflix's new Coen brothers film The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.
View this post on Instagram
Give a guy a gun, a horse and a cowboy hat and I guess any old douchebag can have his mug in a NY Times review. So incredibly honored and humbled to have gotten to work with icons/geniuses/genuinely-nice-guys Joel and Ethan Coen. Check it out this weekend! (And thanks to @heybenedict for sending the screen grab)
Refinery29 has reached out to Luken and the Glendale Police Department for comment.
Advertisement