Former Glee Actor Arrested For DUI

Kaitlin Reilly
Television actor Jesse Luken was arrested for driving under the influence, TMZ reports.
Per TMZ, the Glendale Police Department in Southern California responded to word of a car crash. Upon arriving on the scene, the police reportedly found Luken's car on the curb with its airbags deployed. Luken, who was in the driver's seat, reportedly failed a field sobriety test that was administered by the police.
He was arrested and charged with a DUI before being released, states the TMZ report.
Luken portrayed McKinley High School jock on Ryan Murphy's long-running musical dramedy for four episodes in 2012. At the same time, Luken portrayed Jimmy Tolan on Justified for 23 episodes between 2012 and 2014.
Other TV credits include arcs on Last Resort, Star-Crossed, The Magicians, Sirens, and Underground.
Most recently, Luken appeared in Netflix's new Coen brothers film The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.
Refinery29 has reached out to Luken and the Glendale Police Department for comment.
