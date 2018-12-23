What do you get when you take wrapping paper, gifts, scissors, the combined energy of the Stranger Things kids, and put them all in the same room? Chaos, apparently. Lots and lots of (festive) chaos.
Last week, Netflix shared a video of Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, and Noah Schnapp gathering to wrap gifts for the show’s fans all around the world.
The event devolved (or, depending on your perspective, evolved) into something that felt a bit more akin to The Office, stylistically, than Stranger Things’ typical high-stakes, Demogorgon-heavy narrative. Gifts were stolen, battles with wrapping paper tubes occurred, and tensions grew high over a competition over who among the cast is the best — and worst — Christmas gift-wrapper. (Sink was the popular choice for best wrapper, though Brown “misheard” the question and chose Cardi B.)
Advertisement
As a subtitle for the video says, the task took a little longer than expected — in addition to the paper tube duels, there was a lot of flossing and reality TV-style confessionals going on amid the gift wrapping. But the fan gifts did eventually all get done, and if you get a holiday present wrapped by Eleven herself, what’s the difference between a few minutes and a few hours, anyway?
Now, if one of those gifts ends up being the next season of Stranger Things, we’d really be set for the holidays.
6 stranger things kids. a ton of wrapping paper. 2 minutes and 15 seconds of holiday cheer. pic.twitter.com/t554XyoCsV— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) December 20, 2018
Advertisement