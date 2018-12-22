Meghan Markle Took Prince Harry To Visit A Very Special Place

Meghan Markle got Prince Harry out of their royal quarters and out to visit a place in England that's very special to her: the community kitchen she sponsored, whose cooks created a cookbook to benefit victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedy.
In a private visit, Meghan and Harry met with some of the women at the Hubb Community Kitchen who worked on Together: Our Community Cookbook, People reports. Meghan secretly visited survivors of the fire even before she and Harry married, and has been working with the kitchen, which is in the shadow of where the Towers stood, for some time. And while photographers didn't catch the royal couple, food blogger Munira Mahmoud (who has a recipe in the cookbook) did share some Instagrams with another beloved British face who stopped by. That's right, it was selfie time with Adele.
Adele has long been a supporter of victims of Grenfell, dedicating the Wembly Stadium performance that closed her latest tour to them and joining the firefighters there for tea and cake.
You can get a copy of the cookbook, whose proceeds help the kitchen serve meals to the local elderly in need, women's shelters, and homeless shelters. Meghan penned the introduction, and the book itself contains a collection of recipes compiled by local women who gathered after the tragedy to make sure their neighbors were fed. It has raised about $270,000 so far.
