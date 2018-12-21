Millennials Aren't Killing Home Cooking — Just Ask Molly Yeh

What do you think it is about farm life or the simple life that people react so strongly to?

I remember I was living here [in New York City] and my husband and I were deciding where we would move next; we took a trip out to New Jersey to go hiking. We were in the woods and we were just walking around looking at trees. We were energized, we were in nature, and there was just something so special about being back with the land that drove us to make the decision to move to the farm. So, that's one aspect of it. For me, it's this base level of energy that I have when I'm there that is a similar energy that I get when I go on vacation. I don't feel the need to go on vacation anymore because I feel like we have the country house that if we still lived in the city we would have to have in order to stay sane. And there are stories there, too. We live on the land where my husband's ancestors came 150 years ago. He's fifth generation; the farm will hopefully be there for generations. There's this sense of permanence and sense of story and life and energy and that helps me to be creative. And, plus the garden is like Willy Wonka, but for rhubarb and apples.