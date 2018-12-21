2 Beyoncé Albums Appeared On Spotify But Hold Up — They Aren't What You Think

Beyoncé is (accidentally) ending the year with a bang. On the same day the singer released photos of her adorable twins, Sir and Rumi Carter, she also may have dropped two new albums on Spotify and Apple Music — but fans are skeptical. Two albums under the name Queen Carter appeared on the streaming platforms and while they're definitely Beyoncé's music, this isn't the Rose IV we were hoping for.
The two albums, Back Up, Rewind and Have Your Way contain tracks with titles like "After All Is Said and Done," Twerk," and "Black Culture" — but diehard Beyoncé fans know that all those sound familiar. It turns out, these songs are old b-sides. The next question is this: Did Beyoncé's team put these out or did Camp Carter spring a leak?
Advertisement
so I almost passed out until I realized it’s old music...so who is releasing Beyoncé’s old music as Queen Carter on iTunes?? I WANNA FIGHT pic.twitter.com/ZvsqffJpUf— CPS (@so_caly86) December 21, 2018
Refinery29 has reached out to Spotify, Apple Music, and Beyoncé for comment, but this wouldn't be the first time a third party has attempted to dupe Beyoncé fans eager for new music. Last month, a tracklist for a Beyoncé album titled B7 appeared on Spotify and turned out to be a fake.
However, when reached for comment, Beyoncé's team appeared to shut down any possibility of the track list's legitimacy, telling Refinery29 they were "not sure what this is."
Listen, I get being eager for new music from the singer, whose last album, Lemonade, came out in 2016. But all these (probably) fake leaks just make the waiting worse! If we've learned anything from all these disappointments, it's that when Beyoncé releases new music, we'll know. Let's just hope we'll know soon.
Advertisement