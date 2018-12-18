Praise Satan! Chilling Adventures of Sabrina hasn't even returned for the Part 2, and Netflix has already announced that two more parts are on their way. On Twitter, the company announced that the series, based on the original Archie comic, has been renewed for 16 more episodes, and will be split into Parts 3 and 4. Production will begin next year, probably just as we are settling in for Part 2's April return. This means we'll dive even deeper into the Church Of Night and Sabrina's (Kiernan Shipka) witchy transformation, but there's one thing I'm really hoping for: Can Salem talk already??
In the sitcom adaptation of the comic, Salem is a wisecracking feline who has just as much to say as Sabrina, but in Netflix's version, he's eerily silent. That doesn't mean it will be that way forever, though.
"There is a universe where Salem may one day speak," Michelle Gomez, plays Madame Satan, told Entertainment Weekly. "I absolutely think that that’s possible."
This is a show about magic, after all.
The cast is already celebrating, with star Shipka posting a photo of her, Ross Lynch, and Gavin Leatherwood on set, perhaps learning the happy news.
"Renewal feels!!!" she captioned the photo.
The first batch of episodes left off on an ominous note with Sabrina signing her name in the Book of the Beast, and then the Christmas special dropped, and we were thrown yet another curveball. In the last scene, Hilda (Lucy Davis) casually reveals that the only thing left for them to get through is the Witch Epiphany, and then we see three demons emerge from a cave. Cool!
This could mean many things, but likely has something to do with the birth of Judas and Letitia. The three demons mirror the Biblical three wise men, who are also summoned by the birth of a baby. However, it doesn't look like these particular visitors have gifts up their sleeves.
Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Part Two returns on April 5, 2019.
