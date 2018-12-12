Google isn't just a search engine, it's our best — and fastest — sous chef. "Google, how do I make a quick meatloaf?" we've asked it, while our kitchen countertops are covered in ingredients and guests are expected to arrive in 20 minutes. And as it turns out, we're not the only ones who hit up the Google machine when we're drawing a massive cooking blank.
The search engine giant just released its annual list of the most-Googled everything for 2018, and this year, the recipes are full of the kind of home-cooked meals that we remember from our youth. Pork chops, beef stroganoff, and lasagna — and more dinner classics, plus a least one very outside-the-box recipe request from Googlers. Check out the list, ahead, and get inspired to pull out your cast-iron skillet.