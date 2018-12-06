What Exactly Is This New Golden Globe Award?

This morning, all of Hollywood tuned in to hear the nominations for this year's Golden Globes, the first award show of 2019. However, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association had another announcement up their sleeve. Following in the Oscars' footsteps (the show announced a new category, "Outstanding Popular Film," over the summer but later postponed it), HFPA announced a brand new award category, this time for TV.
This prestigious new television award has been likened to the Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award, which in the past has gone to people like Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, and Jodie Foster for their contribution to the world of entertainment.
The new TV award will "honor TV’s biggest names and brightest talents,” according to HFPA president Meher Tatna. "Honorees will be selected based on their outstanding accomplishments, as well as the impact and influence that their television career has had on the industry and audiences."
Like the Cecil B. DeMille Award, the TV award honoree will be announced shortly before the ceremony. While specific details are still unclear, many speculate that this award will go to the biggest names in Hollywood whose career changed TV as we know it.
The awards themselves will air on NBC January 6, with Killing Eve's Sandra Oh (also nominated for Best Actress) and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Andy Samberg hosting.
