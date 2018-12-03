Lil Xan's New Girlfriend Announces He's Entered Rehab

Affected by the deaths of Lil Peep and Mac Miller, Lil Xan (real name Diego Leanos) has reportedly entered rehab. His girlfriend, Annie Smith, posted on the 22-year-old's account to announce that he officially checked in on Sunday after announcing his intent to get treatment earlier in November.
"This sweet angel of mine officially entered rehab this morning," Smith wrote. "I'm sorry for all the confusion circulating about Diego leaving for rehab. It's a tricky thing since people are coming in and out of the facility so often that rooms end up getting switched around and dates can be pushed back. I'm so beyond proud of this precious boy for being the strongest person I know and wanting to live a better life."
In another post, Smith revealed that the artist had been admitted into his first treatment.
"He loves each and every one of you sending good wishes and prayers to him," she added. "We thank you all so much for all of the love and support you are sending his way. He will be back soon, wither another top 10 album."
"I just feel like it's time to get better," Xan previously told TMZ about his plans to enter rehab for his issues with opiods. "I've been way worse in the past. I've actually been ten time worse that what I've been now but I want to do rehab just so I can get over this last little hump...so I can finally be back to Diego."
Reps for Xan did not immediately return Refinery29's request for comment.
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.
