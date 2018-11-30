Here's How You Can Get Free Cheesecake For The Cheesecake Factory's 40th Birthday

The Cheesecake Factory Bakery opened in Los Angeles way in 1972, selling Michigan transplant Evelyn Overton's cakes to restaurants around town. But according to the chain's site, it was in 1978 that her son David opened the first Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Beverly Hills, and that's the 40th anniversary the company has decided to celebrate this month. All of this matters, because it's going to get you free cheesecake next week.
On Wednesday, December 5, is the Cheesecake Factory's Day of 40k. That means the restaurant is giving away 40,000 slices of its signature dessert in partnership with delivery site DoorDash. To get your own serving — it can actually be a layer cake, too — you just have to order it from the restaurant through DoorDash and use the code "FREESLICE" at checkout (it will credit you up to $8.95, including taxes). There's no delivery fee and no minimum order amount for this promo, so you can actually just order the one slice. Somehow, we think both companies are betting most customers won't be that cheap (or have that much willpower), and you'll actually get some dinner or lunch to go with that dessert.
Remember, the promotion ends after 40,000 people have used it, so maybe you should start studying that menu now.
