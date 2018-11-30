Sometimes, if you want free Starbucks, you have to work for it. Sometimes you just have to be lucky. This year's iteration of the Starbucks for Life contest will reward people who are both lucky and willing to go through a few hoops.
The contest, which began on November 27 and runs through December 31, is open to anyone signed up for its Starbucks Rewards program. Once you're a member, head over to StarbucksforLife.com for all the intricate details of how to enter to win Starbucks for Life (actually, one item per day for 30 years), or other prizes.
It's a little complicated, though, so here are the basics:
When you sign in, you'll get one Game Play. This means either you win an instant prize or you collect a Game Piece. When you make a purchase using your Rewards Card or app, you'll get another Game Play. When you collect three identical Game Pieces, you can win a prize. You can collect two Game Plays a day.
You can earn bonus Game Plays a different way each week. This week, it's by buying your order in advance using Mobile Order & Pay. Next week, you can get three bonus plays by ordering that way three times in a row. And you have to check the rules, because everything else gets more convoluted after that.
In addition to the Starbucks for Life prize, you can also win Starbucks for a month, three months, six months, or a year. You have an even better chance of winning Bonus Stars to use toward free treats.
Because of lawyers, you can get Game Plays without making a purchase, just check the rules for details on how to do it (warning, it seems time-consuming!).
Good luck! And may the Frappuccino odds be ever in your favor.
