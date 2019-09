This New Les Moonves Accusation Changes Everything

The Les Moonves story is far from over. The CBS CEO was accused of sexual misconduct by six women in a New Yorker article this past July, and the mogul later resigned in September after six new allegations came to light . However, there was another alleged incident that had yet to be publicized — and it was the one Moonves was most scared of. In a newly published article in the New York Times , a thirteenth accuser comes forward, as well as her manager, who admits to working with Moonves to stop the actress from speaking publicly about her experience. Now that she's spoken, and deleted text messages have been unearthed, Moonves' $120 million exit package is in jeopardy.