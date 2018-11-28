Calling All Rouge Members: Sephora's $25 Off Sale Starts Tomorrow

If you're a card-carrying member of the VIB Rouge club — the highest rank in Sephora's three-rung Beauty Insider loyalty program — check your inbox. There, you should find an eye-grabbing Sephora Sale subject line. The email breaks down an upcoming Rouge-exclusive Holiday Hooray savings offer that you do not want to miss.
Here's the deal: All Rouge members will get an automatic $25 off any purchase of $75 or more when shopping Sephora online or in stores between Thursday, November 29, and Wednesday, December 12. If you're shopping the site, all you have to do is use the code "2018Hooray" at checkout, and watch $25 magically fall off your total — and as always any shipping cost is also taken care of.
Considering the great Sephora savings that have been going on lately — like the flash Daily Wow offers and killer Black Friday deals — you may be wondering what's left to shop. To help, we're breaking down the best $75 and over picks at Sephora right now — all of which will swiftly garner you the $25 off discount with a single add-to-cart.
Scroll through to plan your shopping strategy, ahead.
