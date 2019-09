FilmStruck Fans, Fear Not: The Criterion Collection Is Saving The Day

The Criterion Channel will launch in spring 2019 and promises to pick up where the beloved FilmStruck left off. The collection says this will be “a movie lover’s dream streaming service, with smart thematic programming, where the history of cinema can live and breathe, where a new generation of filmmakers and film lovers can explore the classics or revel in rarities, where adventurous cinephiles can champion films that have never gotten their due, and newcomers can easily find guidance from major filmmakers, top scholars, curators, and other experts from all walks of life.”