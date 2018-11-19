Your Official Guide To Thanksgiving Weekend TV

The holidays are a time for watching TV the old way: Flipping channels aimlessly until you land on the right show. After all, we didn't always watch TV like this, siloed into our individual binge watches. Not so long ago, our at-home entertainment options were limited to cable TV and the occasional trip to Blockbuster.
Indeed, the holidays are a time of tradition and nostalgia — and that applies to how we watch TV, too. Here are the holiday specials and TV marathons that will be on the small screen while you're on Thanksgiving break, from a Lifetime movie starring the cast of One Tree Hill to the iconic National Dog Show. You're in for one treat after another, and that's not even counting the Thanksgiving dessert spread.
Advertisement
Wednesday, November 21
Holiday Specials
Roseanne, "Christmas 1993" and "Christmas 1994" (11 a.m., CMT)
A Happy & Friends Yule Log (11 p.m. - 5 p.m. Thursday, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
Reunited at Christmas (8 p.m., Hallmark)
My Christmas Inn (8 p.m., Lifetime)
A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving (9 p.m. - 11 p.m., NBC)
A Christmas Arrangement (10 p.m., Lifetime)
Roseanne, "Christmas 1993" and "Christmas 1994" (11 a.m., CMT)
A Happy & Friends Yule Log (11 p.m. - 5 p.m. Thursday, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
Reunited at Christmas (8 p.m., Hallmark)
My Christmas Inn (8 p.m., Lifetime)
A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving (9 p.m. - 11 p.m., NBC)
A Christmas Arrangement (10 p.m., Lifetime)
Marathons
Jersey Shore (6 a.m. - 1 p.m., MTV)
The Real Housewives of New Jersey (7 a.m. - 10 p.m., Bravo)
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (1 p.m. - 6 p.m, MTV)
Family Guy (7 p.m. - 10:30 p.m., TBS)
A Charlie Brown Christmas (8 p.m., ABC)
Harry Potter movies (8:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. Thursday, Syfy)
Jersey Shore (6 a.m. - 1 p.m., MTV)
The Real Housewives of New Jersey (7 a.m. - 10 p.m., Bravo)
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (1 p.m. - 6 p.m, MTV)
Family Guy (7 p.m. - 10:30 p.m., TBS)
A Charlie Brown Christmas (8 p.m., ABC)
Harry Potter movies (8:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. Thursday, Syfy)
Thursday, November 22
Holiday Specials
Macy’s 92nd Thanksgiving Day Parade (9 a.m.- 12 p.m.; repeat 2-5 p.m., NBC)
Roseanne, "We Gather Together" and "Thanksgiving 1991" (9:30 a.m., CMT)
National Dog Show (12 a.m. - 2 p.m., NBC)
The Wizard of Oz (6:00pm, TBS)
Christmas at the Palace (8 p.m., Hallmark)
A Christmas Contract (8 p.m., Lifetime)
Murphy Brown "Thanksgiving and Taking" (9:30 p.m., CBS)
A One Tree Hill Cast Reunion (10 p.m., Lifetime)
The Christmas Chronicles (Netflix)
Macy’s 92nd Thanksgiving Day Parade (9 a.m.- 12 p.m.; repeat 2-5 p.m., NBC)
Roseanne, "We Gather Together" and "Thanksgiving 1991" (9:30 a.m., CMT)
National Dog Show (12 a.m. - 2 p.m., NBC)
The Wizard of Oz (6:00pm, TBS)
Christmas at the Palace (8 p.m., Hallmark)
A Christmas Contract (8 p.m., Lifetime)
Murphy Brown "Thanksgiving and Taking" (9:30 p.m., CBS)
A One Tree Hill Cast Reunion (10 p.m., Lifetime)
The Christmas Chronicles (Netflix)
Marathons
Gilmore Girls (12 a.m. - 12 a.m., UP)
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (12 a.m. - 6 p.m., MTV)
Keeping Up With the Kardashians (4 a.m. - 12 p.m., E!)
Gone With the Wind (6 a.m. - 2 a.m. Friday, Sundance)
Family movie marathon including Epic, The Secret Life of Pets, and Minions (7 a.m. - 3 a.m. Friday, FX)
Comedy movie marathon including This is 40, Neighbors 2, Sausage Party, and Daddy’s Home (8 a.m. - 5 p.m., FXX)
Bob's Burgers (8 a.m. - 11 a.m., TBS)
The Godfather Trilogy (9 a.m. - 6 a.m. Friday, AMC)
Family Guy (11 a.m. - 1 p.m., TBS)
Friends Thanksgiving episodes (1 p.m. - 6 p.m., TBS; 7 p.m. - 12 a.m., Paramount)
The Office (2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Comedy Central)
Titantic (2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Freeform)
black-ish (5 p.m. - 8 p.m., FXX)
House Hunters (8 p.m. - 4 a.m. Friday, HGTV)
The Simpsons Thanksgiving episodes (8 p.m. - 12 a.m., FXX)
Gilmore Girls (12 a.m. - 12 a.m., UP)
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (12 a.m. - 6 p.m., MTV)
Keeping Up With the Kardashians (4 a.m. - 12 p.m., E!)
Gone With the Wind (6 a.m. - 2 a.m. Friday, Sundance)
Family movie marathon including Epic, The Secret Life of Pets, and Minions (7 a.m. - 3 a.m. Friday, FX)
Comedy movie marathon including This is 40, Neighbors 2, Sausage Party, and Daddy’s Home (8 a.m. - 5 p.m., FXX)
Bob's Burgers (8 a.m. - 11 a.m., TBS)
The Godfather Trilogy (9 a.m. - 6 a.m. Friday, AMC)
Family Guy (11 a.m. - 1 p.m., TBS)
Friends Thanksgiving episodes (1 p.m. - 6 p.m., TBS; 7 p.m. - 12 a.m., Paramount)
The Office (2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Comedy Central)
Titantic (2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Freeform)
black-ish (5 p.m. - 8 p.m., FXX)
House Hunters (8 p.m. - 4 a.m. Friday, HGTV)
The Simpsons Thanksgiving episodes (8 p.m. - 12 a.m., FXX)
Advertisement
Friday, November 23
Holiday Specials
Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe (7 p.m., Hallmark)
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (8 p.m. - 8:30 p.m, NBC)
Frosty the Snowman (8 p.m., CBS)
Santa Claus is Comin' to Town (8 p.m., ABC)
Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer (8 p.m., CW)
Love, Actually (8 p.m., TBS)
Poinsettias for Christmas (8 p.m., Lifetime)
The Soul & Spirit of Christmas (8 p.m., GetTV)
DreamWorks Trolls Holiday (8:30 p.m. - 9 p.m., NBC)
Every Other Holiday (10 p.m., Lifetime)
Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe (7 p.m., Hallmark)
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (8 p.m. - 8:30 p.m, NBC)
Frosty the Snowman (8 p.m., CBS)
Santa Claus is Comin' to Town (8 p.m., ABC)
Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer (8 p.m., CW)
Love, Actually (8 p.m., TBS)
Poinsettias for Christmas (8 p.m., Lifetime)
The Soul & Spirit of Christmas (8 p.m., GetTV)
DreamWorks Trolls Holiday (8:30 p.m. - 9 p.m., NBC)
Every Other Holiday (10 p.m., Lifetime)
Marathons
Gilmore Girls (12 a.m. - 12 a.m., UP)
Futurama (1:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., SYFY)
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'n Out (3 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., MTV)
Say Yes to the Dress (6 a.m. - 10 a.m., TLC)
Four Weddings (10 a.m. - 8 p.m., TLC)
National Lampoon movies (12 p.m. - 12 a.m., AMC)
The Hunger Games movies (12 p.m. - 2 a.m., TNT)
House Hunters (1 p.m. - 6 p.m., HGTV)
Real Housewives of Atlanta (1 p.m. - 9 p.m., Bravo)
Catfish (5 p.m. - 1 a.m. Saturday, MTV)
Gilmore Girls (12 a.m. - 12 a.m., UP)
Futurama (1:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., SYFY)
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'n Out (3 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., MTV)
Say Yes to the Dress (6 a.m. - 10 a.m., TLC)
Four Weddings (10 a.m. - 8 p.m., TLC)
National Lampoon movies (12 p.m. - 12 a.m., AMC)
The Hunger Games movies (12 p.m. - 2 a.m., TNT)
House Hunters (1 p.m. - 6 p.m., HGTV)
Real Housewives of Atlanta (1 p.m. - 9 p.m., Bravo)
Catfish (5 p.m. - 1 a.m. Saturday, MTV)
Saturday, November 24
Holiday Specials
The Santa Clause (7:45 p.m., Freeform)
Christmas Everlasting (8 p.m., Hallmark)
Every Day is Christmas (8 p.m., Lifetime)
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (9:50 p.m., Freeform)
The Santa Clause (7:45 p.m., Freeform)
Christmas Everlasting (8 p.m., Hallmark)
Every Day is Christmas (8 p.m., Lifetime)
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (9:50 p.m., Freeform)
Marathons
Gilmore Girls (12 a.m. - 12 a.m., UP)
Roseanne (4 a.m. - 2 p.m., TVLand)
Ghost Adventures (12 p.m. - 12 a.m., Travel Channel)
Holiday Baking Championship (4 p.m. - 12 am., Food Network)
Ridiculousness (6 p.m. - 10:30 p.m., MTV)
Gilmore Girls (12 a.m. - 12 a.m., UP)
Roseanne (4 a.m. - 2 p.m., TVLand)
Ghost Adventures (12 p.m. - 12 a.m., Travel Channel)
Holiday Baking Championship (4 p.m. - 12 am., Food Network)
Ridiculousness (6 p.m. - 10:30 p.m., MTV)
Advertisement
Sunday, November 25
Holiday Specials
The Santa Clause (4:50 p.m., Freeform)
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (6:55 p.m., Freeform)
A Show Addict's Christmas (8 p.m., Hallmark)
Love Actually (8 p.m., TNT)
The Truth About Christmas (9 p.m., Freeform)
The Santa Clause (4:50 p.m., Freeform)
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (6:55 p.m., Freeform)
A Show Addict's Christmas (8 p.m., Hallmark)
Love Actually (8 p.m., TNT)
The Truth About Christmas (9 p.m., Freeform)
Marathons
Gilmore Girls (12 a.m. - 12 a.m., UP)
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta (4 a.m. - 12 p.m., TLC)
Ridiculousness (5 a.m. - 11:30 p.m., MTV)
Cake Wars (2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Food Network)
Gilmore Girls (12 a.m. - 12 a.m., UP)
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta (4 a.m. - 12 p.m., TLC)
Ridiculousness (5 a.m. - 11:30 p.m., MTV)
Cake Wars (2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Food Network)
Advertisement