The Sexual Assault Narrative In Boy Erased Deserves Another Look

It’s worth noting that male privilege is likely the reason Jared could so easily reach for empowerment after his assault. Even within the context of religious conservatism, men are socialized to be in control of their bodies and their sexuality. For example, when Jared wants to go out with his girlfriend, his father (Russell Crowe) reminds him of his responsibilities as a man not to create children he can’t take care of yet. Pastor Eamons does not lecture Jared on the sanctity of his body, which is certainly the advice his girlfriend would have received. Sexual assault disproportionately impacts women because we live in a rape culture that is inherently sexist and puts the onus on women to prevent the violence that happens to them. Jared’s sense of autonomy over his own body and willingness to defend it were the result of never having to walk with the fear that if he didn’t follow a strict set of behavioral rules, sexual assault was somehow inevitable.