When Conley graduated from high school, he attended a small liberal arts college in Arkansas and finally experienced the freedom he longed for in the "cult-like" environment of his childhood, as he explained to BBC News. Conley stopped going to church and explored literature, which he later said "saved him." He especially connected with Hester Prynne in Nathaniel Hawthorne's The Scarlet Letter. "Okay, people hate her based on what she looks like and who she is, and everyone in this town is wrong! It was amazing: Someone took the time to craft this narrative that lets me know that everyone in a town can be wrong about an issue," Conley explained to Electric Literature