Conley's father gave him stark choice: He could renounce his family ties, or he could attend Love in Action (LIA), a therapy camp in Memphis, TN, to "cure" himself of his homosexuality. In Conley's father's mind, same-sex attraction was a sickness. Conley agreed to his father's conditions. That's how Conley found himself at the LIA facility in 2004, turning over his phone, wallet, driver's license, and journal, a marker for the even more stringent restrictions that would come.