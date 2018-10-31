Lots of people like to brag that they've seen a ghost before, but how many of them can say they've gotten one to commit? Amethyst Realm, a 30-year-old English woman and spiritual guide, has announced her engagement to a ghost.
In an interview with ITV This Morning back in August, Realm described her then-boyfriend as "very ancient, very wise, very kind," with an emotional, physical presence. At the time she said that she'd very much like to marry him, though, she added, she can't actually see him.
After meeting in Australia and dating for nine months, Realm says her ghostly groom popped the question on a visit to Wookey Hole, a cave formation and attraction in the UK, last weekend. According to The Sun, the proposal was the first time she could hear his voice. "It’s hard to explain but, until that point, his words were inside my head. But, on that day, the words were outside," she said, adding that it sounded "deep, sexy, and real." Realm, who says she has had past relationships and flings with as many as 20 ghosts, naturally said "yes," and has set to work planning the wedding for next summer.
Realm also told The Sun that her relationships with living men hardly compare to those she's shared with spirits. "Ghost lovers tend to be more sensual and adept than the average bloke," she explained. "There’s always more of a connection, because the sex goes beyond physical." Realm added that she isn't "100% sure this lover is male," but, when comes to being with a spirit, "gender doesn’t really come into it." Regardless, she says her bond with her fiancé is particularly deep — a medium informed her that they'd been together in three former lives.
In most stories about paranormal encounters, a ghost will make itself known to the living in, er, subtler ways than proposing. And, speaking of making a lifelong commitment, spiritual medium Erika Gabriel told Refinery29 that most ghosts end up stuck on this side of the veil for not-so-great reasons — and they'd quite like to find their way to the great beyond, eventually. But, we trust that Realm and her phantom lover will tackle these tricky discussions ahead of their ceremony. Besides, it's Halloween, the most romantic day of the year — who are we to stand in the way of spooky, sweet, paranormal love?
