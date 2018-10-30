Williams Sonoma Has Expanded Its Harry Potter Collection To Include Candy & Cakes

When Harry Potter first walked into the kitchen of his best friend Ron Weasley's house, also known in the books as The Burrow, his eyes grew wide with excitement — and so did ours. Both Harry and the audience were seeing a wizarding family's home for the first time, and ever since then, we wished our own kitchens could look a little more like Mrs. Weasley's. With Williams Sonoma's Harry Potter line, that wish can come true, as if by magic.
Williams Sonoma first launched Harry Potter kitchenware last November. At the time, the HP collection consisted of spatulas and aprons, each one emblazoned with the colors, mascots, and crests of Hogwarts' four houses. Recently, the line expanded to include much more. Not only is Williams Sonoma now offering other cookware, but it's also selling Harry Potter-themed foods products.
Now we can feel more like Mrs. Weasley than ever before by mixing up recipes with magical kitchen supplies and serving our guests snacks straight out of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Take a look ahead to shop the full collection.
