It's been a huge year for young adult literature, with films like Netflix's adaptation of Jenny Han's To All The Boys I'ved Loved Before and the Amandla Stenberg-starring big screen version of Angie Thomas' novel The Hate U Give garnering critical acclaim. Now, a book that helped solidify YA's place in pop culture is also getting a movie version — and it's about time.
According to Deadline, the team behind 2016 teen movie The Edge of Seventeen (itself getting a TV series version via YouTube) has acquired the rights to Judy Blume's beloved novel Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
Advertisement
Published in 1970, Blume's novel — about the titular character seeking an identity while also experiencing the triumphs and pitfalls of puberty — was far ahead of its time. The book details Margaret getting her period, grappling with the idea of God and religion, figuring out romantic feelings, and forming a secret club with her girlfriends where she can talk about all of the above.
Because of the "controversial" subject matter (aka just an account of a 13-year-old girl's all-too-common coming-of-age experience), Blume's novel has twice earned a place on the American Library Association's list of most frequently challenged books.
Edge of Seventeen director and writer Kelly Fremon Craig, who will helm and adapt Blume's novel, told Deadline in a statement: "There’s something so timely and full of truth and I remember for me that at that age, it felt like a life raft at a time when you’re lost and searching and unsure," she told the outlet. "This book comes along and tells you you’re not alone. Women remember where they were when they read it. I can’t think of another book you can say that about."
In August, Blume — whose novels Tiger Eyes and Forever were adapted for the screen in 2012 and 1978, respectively — teased on Twitter that she was ready to hand over another book to Hollywood producers.
"So which of my books, kids and/or adult would you want to see adapted for series or movie? I ask because I’m in LA meeting with many talented people," the author wrote. "I think the time has come."
So which of my books, kids and/or adult would you want to see adapted for series or movie? I ask because I’m in LA meeting with many talented people. I think the time has come.— Judy Blume (@judyblume) August 2, 2018
Blume's right: we need more books by people who treat young women like people, and who believe their stories are worthy of sharing even when it makes some people uncomfortable. Are you there, studios? We want this Blume adaptation, ASAP.
Advertisement