Edge of Seventeen director and writer Kelly Fremon Craig, who will helm and adapt Blume's novel, told Deadline in a statement: "There’s something so timely and full of truth and I remember for me that at that age, it felt like a life raft at a time when you’re lost and searching and unsure," she told the outlet. "This book comes along and tells you you’re not alone. Women remember where they were when they read it. I can’t think of another book you can say that about."