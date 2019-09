Last night, American Horror Story answered a question that fans have been asking since 2013 . Who is Constance Langdon's (Jessica Lange) fourth child? During the cult series' first season, Murder House, Constance makes a passing reference to her fourth child in the episode "Home Invasion." However, up until last night, we had only met three: Tate (Evan Peters), Adelaide (Jamie Brewer), and Beauregard (Sam Kinsey). During Constance's final moments on the episode, which was the long-awaited crossover between Apocalypse, Coven, and Murder House , Constance, who is a ghost, left with a brand-new child who's never appeared on the show before: Rose (Raina Matheson).