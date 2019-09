Throughout the Conners premiere, it feels as though the entire cast is dealing with the narrative loss of Roseanne Conner with the real-life loss of their longtime north star Roseanne Barr. Especially since Barr blamed her offensive tweeting, which led to the comedian’s far less fatal exit from the Roseanne world, on prescription pills ( it was sleeping meds rather than pain meds). That’s why Dan’s emotional goodbye to Roseanne in “Truckin’s” final scene — where he hugs his wife’s side of the bed — comes off as startling real. It’s likely John Goodman misses his scene partner almost as much as Dan misses his wife.