“Keep On Truckin’” digs deep into the reality that loved ones cannot know what secrets someone dealing with an addiction are hiding. When Becky finds a “final” pill bottle in Roseanne’s closet, Dan decides to publicly blame the neighborhood woman they actually belong to, Marcy Bellinger (Mary Steenburgen). He writes a sign reading “Thank you Marcy Bellinger for the pills that killed my loving wife Roseanne” on the side of his truck, and leaves it in town for everyone to see. Eventually, a teary Marcy appears at the Conners' house to beg Dan to remove the sign, explaining she had no idea Roseanne had an addiction.